Mary Elsie Kather

Mary Elsie Kather Obituary
Mary Elsie Kather



Mary Elsie

Kather died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019 following a short illness. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on Saturday, March 1, 1947, the first child of Ralph and Josephine Frank, and was then followed by four brothers. She deeply loved her family especially her two sons who also blessed her with two grandsons and a granddaughter. Elsie was married to Gerhard "Gary" Kather for almost 39 years. Through Gary, she inherited four step-children, two step-granddaughters, and one great-step grandson.

A Rosary will be recited for Elsie on Monday, April 1, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Interment will take place Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone who has been so thoughtful and supportive during this unanticipated loss and to the attendants who have assisted Gary and Elsie with Gary's care for many years, especially Dawn Harris and Kathleen Hardy-Castillo. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
