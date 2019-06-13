Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evans







Mary Evans



passed away on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. She



was sixty-eight



years old. Mary



was born to John and Eleanore



Radoslovich in Albuquerque, NM. She was the eldest of the twelve Radoslovich children.



Mary and her eleven siblings grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1968 and earned multiple degrees in Nursing. She was certified as a Geriatric and Adult Nurse Practitioner.



Mary was preceded in



death by her father John Radoslovich; her paternal



grandparents, Mark and Mary Radoslovich; her



maternal grandparents,



Kazmiera and Stanley



Przytulski. She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Kinkaid and her son,



Douglas Evans.



Mary is also survived by



her mother, Eleanore



Radoslovich, and her



eleven siblings:, Jan



Radoslovich; Stan (Ann)



Radoslovich; Gloria (Mark) Radoslovich; Gina (Shane) Quinn; Chris



(Tadek) Skiba;



Vicky (Tomasz)



Cibicki; John



Radoslovich;



Ele Radoslovich



(Mike Adams);



Carla (Dave)



Delcambre; Julie Radoslovich (Ray Badua); Charlie



Radoslovich



(Stephanie



Koontz);



and her Godfather/Uncle, Bill Radoslovich. She also



loved her many nieces,



nephews and their children. We are forever grateful to Mary's dearest nursing friends who lovingly cared for and supported Mary during her long battle with cancer.



Services for Mary will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Edwin Catholic Church located at 2105 Barcelona Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Rosary will be held at 12:30 pm followed by mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home-



stretch (they empower



homeless parents with children to attain permanent housing and self-



sufficiency) at



