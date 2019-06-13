Mary Evans
Mary Evans
passed away on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. She
was sixty-eight
years old. Mary
was born to John and Eleanore
Radoslovich in Albuquerque, NM. She was the eldest of the twelve Radoslovich children.
Mary and her eleven siblings grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1968 and earned multiple degrees in Nursing. She was certified as a Geriatric and Adult Nurse Practitioner.
Mary was preceded in
death by her father John Radoslovich; her paternal
grandparents, Mark and Mary Radoslovich; her
maternal grandparents,
Kazmiera and Stanley
Przytulski. She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Kinkaid and her son,
Douglas Evans.
Mary is also survived by
her mother, Eleanore
Radoslovich, and her
eleven siblings:, Jan
Radoslovich; Stan (Ann)
Radoslovich; Gloria (Mark) Radoslovich; Gina (Shane) Quinn; Chris
(Tadek) Skiba;
Vicky (Tomasz)
Cibicki; John
Radoslovich;
Ele Radoslovich
(Mike Adams);
Carla (Dave)
Delcambre; Julie Radoslovich (Ray Badua); Charlie
Radoslovich
(Stephanie
Koontz);
and her Godfather/Uncle, Bill Radoslovich. She also
loved her many nieces,
nephews and their children. We are forever grateful to Mary's dearest nursing friends who lovingly cared for and supported Mary during her long battle with cancer.
Services for Mary will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Edwin Catholic Church located at 2105 Barcelona Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Rosary will be held at 12:30 pm followed by mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home-
stretch (they empower
homeless parents with children to attain permanent housing and self-
sufficiency) at HomestretchVA.org in Mary's name. To view more about Mary visit: directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 13, 2019