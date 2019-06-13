Mary Evans

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evans.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Evans



Mary Evans

passed away on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. She

was sixty-eight

years old. Mary

was born to John and Eleanore

Radoslovich in Albuquerque, NM. She was the eldest of the twelve Radoslovich children.

Mary and her eleven siblings grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1968 and earned multiple degrees in Nursing. She was certified as a Geriatric and Adult Nurse Practitioner.

Mary was preceded in

death by her father John Radoslovich; her paternal

grandparents, Mark and Mary Radoslovich; her

maternal grandparents,

Kazmiera and Stanley

Przytulski. She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Kinkaid and her son,

Douglas Evans.

Mary is also survived by

her mother, Eleanore

Radoslovich, and her

eleven siblings:, Jan

Radoslovich; Stan (Ann)

Radoslovich; Gloria (Mark) Radoslovich; Gina (Shane) Quinn; Chris

(Tadek) Skiba;

Vicky (Tomasz)

Cibicki; John

Radoslovich;

Ele Radoslovich

(Mike Adams);

Carla (Dave)

Delcambre; Julie Radoslovich (Ray Badua); Charlie

Radoslovich

(Stephanie

Koontz);

and her Godfather/Uncle, Bill Radoslovich. She also

loved her many nieces,

nephews and their children. We are forever grateful to Mary's dearest nursing friends who lovingly cared for and supported Mary during her long battle with cancer.

Services for Mary will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Edwin Catholic Church located at 2105 Barcelona Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Rosary will be held at 12:30 pm followed by mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home-

stretch (they empower

homeless parents with children to attain permanent housing and self-

sufficiency) at HomestretchVA.org in Mary's name. To view more about Mary visit: directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.