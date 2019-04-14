|
|
Mary Fairchild Clark
Mary Fairchild Clark, 91, beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, April 5, 2019.
In celebrating Mary's life, events will begin on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation and light refreshments will start at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH- University. The Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1818 Coal Pl SE. Burial will follow the Mass to Sunset Memorial Park where we will say our final good byes. Please visit the online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019