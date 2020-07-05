1/1
Mary Frances Martin
On Sunday June 28, 2020 Mary Frances Martin, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 67.

Mary was born in Tucumcari, NM on October 16, 1952. She was one of 11 children, survived by two sisters, Maurine Young and Pearl Cavasos, and two brothers Calvin and Kenneth Bailey. She married Joseph Anthony Martin on July 8, 1972 and had three children: Alphonso Martin, Lisa Johnson and Gina Zummo, who later gifted her with six grandsons: Dylan, Nathan and Ryan Martin, Vincent Zummo, Steven Johnson and Callum Zummo.

Mary worked in banking for many years after which she worked at Highlands University and eventually retired at age 62.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with viewing preceding at 9:30 AM at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
