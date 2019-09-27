Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Francis Reinhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Francis Reinhart







Mary Francis Reinhart, 84, passed away at home on Tuesday September 24, 2019. Mary Francis was born on Friday, February 22, 1935, in El Paso Texas the daughter of Frank and Mary Parsons. Mary graduated at Ysleta High School, El Paso Texas. Mary worked at Mountain Bell Telephone Company as an office clerk. There she met her husband, they married and with the addition of new family members, she elected to focus in their home raising their 4 children. As the children became independent, she attended El Paso Community College receiving her first certificate as a License Vocational Nurse and later went back to school obtaining her Registered Nurse certificate El Paso Community College. She practiced her nursing profession in Ava Missouri and El Paso Texas 14 years. Mary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served many years by appointments. She was happiest spending time reading, painting, drawing, knitting, quilting, walking and gardening. She was beloved by family and friends who will miss her generosity, kindness and sharing many stories about her life in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri and New Mexico. Mary is survived by her son Bobby, daughter Julia, son David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers Ralph of Las Cruces NM and brother Frank in Dallas TX. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob of Ruidoso NM, her son Joseph Ruidoso NM, her brothers Jimmy of TX and Donald of TX. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 4:30 p.m. at the LDS Church 7100 Woodmont Ave NW, Albuquerque NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the or a .



