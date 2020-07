Mary Katherine Ann "Kathy"GallegosMary Katherine Ann, "Kathy" Gallegos, passed away on July 13th. Kathy was born on May 19,1947. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarabel and Antonio Gallegos and her brother Norman. She is survived by 3 nephews, a paternal aunt, several cousins and many close friends. Kathy received a BA from UNM and a Masters in social work from New Mexico Highlands University. Arrangements are being handled by Riverside Funeral Home www.riversidefunerals.com