Mary Gomez

Mary B. Gomez







Mary B. Gomez, a devoted Christian woman of God, loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior early Tuesday morning August 18, 2020. She was 86.



She is survived by her husband, Richard, her children, Greg and Charla, Mary Lynne and Doug, Robert and Sandy, and Ron and Jennifer; sisters Gloria and Irene; brother Bill; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and many nieces and nephews.



Mary, one of eight children born to Emilio and Georgia Martinez was born in Wagon Mound, NM. Later she grew up in a mining camp in Koehler, NM and went to high school in Raton, NM. While attending Draughn's Business College in Albuquerque, Mary met, and later married, the love of her life. This year they celebrated 64 years together.



Mary worked for the Social Security Administration from which she retired and later for the University of New Mexico Office of International Technical Cooperation. Mary enjoyed serving as a volunteer with her husband as Missions Service Coordinators for the NM North American Missions Board as well as co-directors of Volunteer Mobilization for NM with the Baptist Convention of NM. Mary also served on medical mission trips with her husband to Nicaragua and Peru as a translator for physicians and medical staff.



Mary loved God, her family, and her church and demonstrated her belief in her favorite verse (see below) with her faith, her belief in the power of prayer, and with her actions. She cared for family by attending athletic events, dance recitals, and graduations, and was a stickler about sending greeting cards for almost any occasion. She cared for her church serving in many capacities throughout the years and especially loved working with children. Finally, she cared about people in general by praying for them continually.



Pallbearers and honorary Pallbearers include: Jonathan G., Ben M., John G., Adam M., Anthony G., John C., Brandon D., Zachary M., Addison G., and Harrison G.



The Celebration of Life coordinated by French Mortuary will take place at 10:00 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1st Bilingual Baptist Church, 812 Fruit Avenue NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the New Mexico Baptist Foundation endowment located at 2511 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 benefitting the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home in Portales, NM.



I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.



Philippians 4:13 (NKJV)





