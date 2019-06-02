Mary Gonzales
Mary Gonzales was born April 10, 1947 and went home May 19, 2019. She retired from Levi Straus. She is survived by her husband Alex whom is the love of her life from childhood; her daughters Veronica and Paula; and son Vincent; Grand-kids Dominick, James Anthony, Jadyn, Nicholas, Cheyenne, Jasmine, Gezelle and Santiago; Great-grand-kids Hunter, Oliver, Jeremiah, and Alexander; Aunt Olivama; one cousin, and three siblings.
She will be missed come celebrate her life:
Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Family Parish 8:30 a.m.
Rosary 9:00 a.m. 562 Atrisco SW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019