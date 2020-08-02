1/1
Mary Gonzales
Mary Gonzales



Mary Gonzales, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her siblings; Helen Martin, Eugene Malsom, Norman Malsom and JoAnn Villavicencio. Also surviving are a niece, Christine Parmenter; and three nephews; James, Michael, and Steven Villavicencio.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. Interment will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
