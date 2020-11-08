1/1
Mary Hibbard
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Louise Hibbard



It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise Hibbard share her passing on November 1, 2020. Mary was born Mary Louise Limbaugh in Las Cruces, New Mexico on December 1, 1926. She was raised in Albuquerque and has many longtime friends here and in Roswell where she raised her family.

Mary is survived by her son, George Kimble Hibbard, Jr. of Roswell, New Mexico, her daughter, Kathie Lee Hibbard of Hygiene, Colorado and daughter, Cyndi Mimovich and

son-in-law, Michael Mimovich of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Dr. Alexis Raftopoulos and husband Dr. Craig Iwamoto and her great granddaughter, Avery Lynn Iwamoto of Las Vegas, Nevada; along with many nieces and nephews scattered around the United States.

The family would also like to thank the exceptionally caring and superior professional staff of Watermark at Cherry Hills Memory Care for navigating her family through this process in the middle of a pandemic. Per Mary's request and due to the pandemic no public services will be held. Any memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Roswell, New Mexico. Please visit our online guest book for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
