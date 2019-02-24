Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Apodaca. View Sign

Mary Jane Apodaca went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 15th 2019. Where she will join her son's Lorenzo Apodaca and John Apodaca, her mother Hermancita Lerma, and her brothers and sisters for eternal happiness. Mary Jane is survived by her loving partner Robert Sanchez, her daughter Susan Curley (Julian), brother Michael Apodaca (Josephina), sister Sandra Aviles (Ramon), grandchildren Andrea LaTempa (Victor), Alisha Curley, Elias Curley, Angela Payne (Jordan), John Martinez, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends that she gained threw her beloved A.A. program of 35 years. She will be greatly missed. We love you. Thank you, God, for giving us such a great gift in such a wonderful woman. Our angel on earth is now our angel in heaven.



225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

