Mary Jane Vallez BacaIn honor of the beautiful life of Mary Jane Vallez Baca, born on May 1, 1938 and left her loving family to be with her Lord and Savior on November 8, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Rosendo Vallez and Antonia Serna Vallez; husband, Teofilo Tomas Baca Sr.; and sons, Herman and Michael Baca. She leaves behind her loving children and spouses, Marlene and Rudy Zamora, Evelyn and Gilbert Gutierrez, Teofilo Tomas Baca Jr. and Sergio Naranjo, Gwen Baca Zamora and Pat Zamora, Chris Baca; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; brothers; and sisters. Mary Jane was a perfect example of a life well lived. She was the matriarch of the family and led by example. She was a precious gift to her immediate family, extended family, and friends. She shared her love for Christ with all she encountered. Her home and loving arms were always open to anyone in need. She used every connection as an opportunity to positively impact others. Her life was a true legacy of joy, hope, strength, and grace. She made our world a brighter better place and our grateful hearts will forever treasure all the lasting memories.