Mary Jane Hernandez







On May 11, 2020 Mary Jane Hernandez, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by her family. She was a true example of the definition of love, the greatest love of all! It was often said she never met a stranger, she was a mentor to many, and a fabulous cook. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Always greeting with a smile, Mary enjoyed ceramics, creating recipe books, crocheting and passionate about watching movies (Lifetime). She was a person of faith and lived life serving others. Born in Tucumcari, New Mexico to parents Louis R. Romero (Deceased) & Caroline Atencia (Deceased). Preceded in death by her loving husband Reynaldo F. Hernandez, former companion Phil Gonzales. Mary Jane is survived by her children; Barbara Jones, Diane Hernandez, Joni Gonzalez husband Alex and son Ron Hernandez. Brother, Louis P. Romero. Niece Dorian Morris and husband Stephen, nephew Scott Hetrick and family, nephew Jerry Hetrick and daughter. Four grandchildren, Dru and Julia, Chris and Carolina, Ray and Julian. Nine great-grand children, Dominic, Alyssa, Ryleigh, Myah, Jaxon, Santiago, Joaquin, Calvin and Haley. Other loving family members, Richard Gonzales, wife Andrea and family, Monica Gonzales and family. Many other extended family members from Tucumcari, New Mexico to California. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6:00-7:00 PM at Gabaldon Memorial, 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service Pending. Interment will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, destination, Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to El Buen Samaritano, United Methodist Church, 700 Granite Ave. NW, in honor of Mary Jane Hernandez.





