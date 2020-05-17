Mary Jane Hernandez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Hernandez



On May 11, 2020 Mary Jane Hernandez, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by her family. She was a true example of the definition of love, the greatest love of all! It was often said she never met a stranger, she was a mentor to many, and a fabulous cook. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Always greeting with a smile, Mary enjoyed ceramics, creating recipe books, crocheting and passionate about watching movies (Lifetime). She was a person of faith and lived life serving others. Born in Tucumcari, New Mexico to parents Louis R. Romero (Deceased) & Caroline Atencia (Deceased). Preceded in death by her loving husband Reynaldo F. Hernandez, former companion Phil Gonzales. Mary Jane is survived by her children; Barbara Jones, Diane Hernandez, Joni Gonzalez husband Alex and son Ron Hernandez. Brother, Louis P. Romero. Niece Dorian Morris and husband Stephen, nephew Scott Hetrick and family, nephew Jerry Hetrick and daughter. Four grandchildren, Dru and Julia, Chris and Carolina, Ray and Julian. Nine great-grand children, Dominic, Alyssa, Ryleigh, Myah, Jaxon, Santiago, Joaquin, Calvin and Haley. Other loving family members, Richard Gonzales, wife Andrea and family, Monica Gonzales and family. Many other extended family members from Tucumcari, New Mexico to California. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6:00-7:00 PM at Gabaldon Memorial, 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service Pending. Interment will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, destination, Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to El Buen Samaritano, United Methodist Church, 700 Granite Ave. NW, in honor of Mary Jane Hernandez.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved