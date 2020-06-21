Mary Jane WadleighMary Jane Wadleigh passed away peacefully the morning of June 12, 2020. Mary Jane Trueba was born in Gallup NM on February 20, 1929. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Dan & Helen Trueba, also her brothers John and Jim, as well as her son Michael & daughter Monica. She is survived by her bother Joe and wife Bea and their children John, Cathy, Dan, Tom & Joe, also her sister-in law Carolyn Trueba and her children Ken Trueba & Cyndi Nelson and families, and her son Mark & Cindy-Lu Oxley and grandson Dylan.Mary Jane attended Gallup Cathedral High School and then started work at the local bank. She enjoyed her work at the bank and that is where she met the love of her live Don Wadleigh. He was the manager of the local airport & would make extra trips to the bank just to see Mary Jane. They were married on May 16, 1956. They then moved to Albuquerque & Don worked for the FAA as an air traffic controller. Mary Jane was busy raising 3 kids & still had time to belong to several bowling leagues and volunteered at the church. As time went on and the kids got older Mary Jane worked at Mother To Be where she enjoyed passing on her sanguine advise to the young mothers. Mary Jane also spent over 30 years volunteering at the VA, local nursing homes and the alter linen society, just to mention a few places where she volunteered. One of her greatest joys was her grandson Dylan who was fortunate to have such a loving grandmother. Mary Jane had a quick wit and was not afraid to speak her mind. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on. We love you.Due to the Covid-19 virus we have not made any definite plans. If all goes well we should have a funeral Mass at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church sometime in late July.To see a short photo album of Mary Jane it is thru Flicker:To view information or leave a condolence please visit