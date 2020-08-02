1/1
Mary Jane Wadleigh
Mary Jane Wadleigh



Mary Jane Wadleigh passed away peacefully the morning of June 12, 2020. Mary Jane Trueba was born in Gallup, NM on February 20, 1929. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Dan and Helen Trueba, also her brothers John and Jim, as well as her son Michael and daughter Monica. She is survived by her brother Joe and wife Bea and their children John, Cathy, Dan, Tom and Joe; also her sister-in law Carolyn Trueba and her children Ken Trueba and Cyndi Nelson and families; and her son Mark and Cindy-Lu Oxley and grandson Dylan.

Mary Jane attended Gallup Cathedral High School and then started work at the local bank. She enjoyed her work at the bank and that is where she met the love of her life Don Wadleigh. He was the manager of the local airport and would make extra trips to the bank just to see Mary Jane. They were married on May 16, 1956. They then moved to Albuquerque and Don worked for the FAA as an air traffic controller. Mary Jane was busy raising 3 kids and still had time to belong to several bowling leagues and volunteered at the church. As time went on and the kids got older Mary Jane worked at Mother To Be where she enjoyed passing on her sanguine advise to the young mothers. Mary Jane also spent over 30 years volunteering at the VA, local nursing homes and the alter linen society, just to mention a few places where she volunteered. One of her greatest joys was her grandson Dylan who was fortunate to have such a loving grandmother. Mary Jane had a quick wit and was not afraid to speak her mind. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on. We love you.

The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, on Saturday, August 8, starting at 10:00 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 virus all CDC rules will apply.

To see a short photo album of Mary Jane use this link thru Flicker:

www.flickr.com/gp/188928311@N04/o1F8n6



To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
