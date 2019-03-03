Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jean Cook Obituary
Mary Jean Cook



Mary Jean Cook, age 96, passed away after a short illness, peaceful and surrounded by family on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on April 30, 1922 in Peru, IL to Marie and Walter J. Ream, M.D. Mary Jean earned her B.A. degree from Lindenwood College and married her childhood sweetheart, Dudley P. Cook on April 22, 1944 just days prior to his deployment with the U.S. Army to the WWII European Theater. During their 63 years of marriage, Mary Jean was a devoted military spouse and traveled extensively with Dudley on military assignments before retiring in the Washington, D.C. area in 1972. They subsequently moved to the Delaware shore, then to Florida for 20 years, and finally to Albuquerque in 2000. Mary Jean loved her two Boxers, needle crafts, card games, entertaining, and traveling with friends. She had a twinkling eye and easy smile that enriched the lives of all she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley in 2007. She is survived by her children, Carol Barbour, Phillip Cook, DDS and wife, Liz; four grandchildren, Peter Barbour, Elissa Simpson, Emilie Szenasi, Kathryn Pellegrin; and nine great-grandchildren, Haydn, Elizabeth and Sara Simpson, Alessandra and Addison Barbour, Koen and Riley Szenasi and Luna and Emma Pellegrin.

There will be a private family service at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico or Roadrunner Food Bank. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Jean at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now