Mary Jean Cook







Mary Jean Cook, age 96, passed away after a short illness, peaceful and surrounded by family on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on April 30, 1922 in Peru, IL to Marie and Walter J. Ream, M.D. Mary Jean earned her B.A. degree from Lindenwood College and married her childhood sweetheart, Dudley P. Cook on April 22, 1944 just days prior to his deployment with the U.S. Army to the WWII European Theater. During their 63 years of marriage, Mary Jean was a devoted military spouse and traveled extensively with Dudley on military assignments before retiring in the Washington, D.C. area in 1972. They subsequently moved to the Delaware shore, then to Florida for 20 years, and finally to Albuquerque in 2000. Mary Jean loved her two Boxers, needle crafts, card games, entertaining, and traveling with friends. She had a twinkling eye and easy smile that enriched the lives of all she met.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley in 2007. She is survived by her children, Carol Barbour, Phillip Cook, DDS and wife, Liz; four grandchildren, Peter Barbour, Elissa Simpson, Emilie Szenasi, Kathryn Pellegrin; and nine great-grandchildren, Haydn, Elizabeth and Sara Simpson, Alessandra and Addison Barbour, Koen and Riley Szenasi and Luna and Emma Pellegrin.



There will be a private family service at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico or Roadrunner Food Bank. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Jean at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary