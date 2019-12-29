|
Mary Josephine Bennett
Mary Jo Bennett, who lived a long life fully devoted to her family, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born Mary Josephine Hays in Kansas in 1926. Mary lost her mother at an early age and moved with her father and brother to Gallup, NM in 1933. There she met and married Stanley Bennett and raised two sons, Stan and Rick. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1963 where their home quickly became well known to all friends and family as a place for Mary's wonderful home cooked meals. Later, when she became a grandmother, her refrigerator was stocked and ready for her grandchildren's' visits, and her closet full of games and puzzles that she would unfailingly play with them for hours on end. Her husband preceded her in death in 2005; and her eldest son, Stan, tragically in 2017. Mary is survived by her son, Rick and wife, Susan; her daughter-in-law, Nancy; her grandchildren, Alisa and husband, Seth, Jason and wife, Sicily, Aaron and wife, Raquel, Erica, Sarah, David and Lauren; and great-granddaughter, Vivienne. She is also survived by her loving and devoted caregivers, Cita and Ralph Anaya and wonderful, caring long time neighbors, Angie and Eddie Gomez, and Rudy and Loretta and their son, Rem Ortega. In lieu of flowers donations to Joy Junction are appreciated. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Jo at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019