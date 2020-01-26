Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Dawe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance" guided the life of Mary Jo Dawe until her passing on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Mary Jo, nicknamed JoJo by her grandson, spent her life bringing a smile to others. With her husband, Russell Thomas Dawe, they raised their family in Bernardsville and Morristown, NJ.



JoJo loved taking visitors through the Lincoln or Holland Tunnel to Penn Station for a day in Manhattan. She tried not to miss her exercise class and loved reading



to the early childhood class at Christina Kent Day Care or East San Jose Elementary.



She attended Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church. Her faith-based life and walk with the Lord was most important to her.



Her husband of 55 years, Tom Dawe, passed away in 1999. She is survived by Tom (Melinda), Mitzi Hobson (Rick), and Kevin Charles "KC" (Jennifer); grandsons, Ian, Tyler, Kevin and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Jack and Ryan; and her beloved Boston Terrier, Willie.



Extended family includes, Alfonso Dominguez, Luz Fierro, Kathleen Freeman, Mary Maes, Darlene Ortega, Yolanda Gonzales, and too many friends to count.



A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:15 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of JoJo's life will be held in the spring. Mary Jo requested memorial donations be made to: Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue of New Mexico, P.O. Box 2332, Corrales, NM 87048, Att: Mitzi Hobson. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Jo at



