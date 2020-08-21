Mary Jo Moya
1929 -2020
In the early morning of August 18th 2020 Mary Jo (Garley) Moya (90) was called to her heavenly home to be with her Lord & Savior, also to be re-united, after a nine-year separation, with the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Paul S. Moya. Mary Jo was born (October 07, 1929), to Enriques and Leocadia (Martinez) Garley. She was raised and educated in Belen and grew up on River Road as child number 10 of 13 siblings. She was a proud member of the 1948 Belen High graduating class and retained close life-long friendships with many of her classmates.
Mary Jo and Paul married on August 12, 1950 and began their life together on their farm in La Costancia, NM where they resided their entire married lives. Together, they raised six children. Although she was extremely active in so many different activities, she was a home maker extraordinaire, with her primary love and focus always being her family and her personal relationship with God. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her Mother & Father and nine brothers and two sisters. Mary Jo is survived by one brother, Joey Garley; her six children; son, Joseph Moya (and friend Peggy Gutjhar); daughter, Mary Ellen Hodges (husband, Benny); son, Ron Moya (wife, Mary); son, Eugene Moya (wife, Janet); daughter, Anna Moya-Troyer (husband, Gerry); and daughter, Theresa Moya-Johnson (husband, Lawrence). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. For their children and grandchildren, Paul and Mary Jo always placed a premium and a special emphasis on the power of faith and prayer, education, a strong work ethic, honesty, good citizenship, and becoming contributing members of society. They insisted and ensured that all their children receive a quality and complete education. All achieved degrees from New Mexico State University, and higher degrees from various universities.
Aside from being a marvel in the kitchen (the best tortillas, ever), raising six children and running a household, Mary Jo enjoyed a devoted religious life and belonged to many organizations and groups, including: Charter member of the Belen Catholic Daughters; Saint Vincent de Paul Society; Ladies Extension Club; at the Tome Immaculate Conception Church she served as a Eucharistic Minister, 'Posadas' ministry leader and organizer for approximately 40 years, at Father Beach's request was an original lector and helped administer the schedule for lectors for many years, she maintained the Altar Linens, and served multiple years as the Immaculate Conception Fiestas Ticket Coordinator (she was so involved in her religion and church that Paul would sometimes joke "Mary Jo, I'm afraid that you are so involved that you might go past heaven"); Paul and Mary Jo served as the 'Padrinos' for the Tome Parish in the 1950's; they received the "Saint Francis of Assisi Award" from the Archbishop, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis Assisi in Santa Fe (2003); served as the Valencia County Fair Grand Marshals (2000); she loved her membership and friends in 'TOPS', her 'Quilting Club' and regular luncheons with her life-long friends. She has lived a remarkable life and had such a positive influence and impact on so many people with which she had contact. Our loving memories of our Mother will forever be cherished and shall always remain fresh.
There is a rosary scheduled at Tome Immaculate Conception Church Sunday evening (23rd) at 6:00 pm (a public viewing at 5:00), the funeral mass will be conducted on Monday morning (24th) at 10:00 a.m. (viewing at 9:00) also in Tome. Mary Jo's pallbearers are: Max Moya; Irene Moya; Xavier Moya; Victoria Troyer; Joey Troyer; Benito Moya. Honorary Pallbearers: Francisco Romero; Maxim Moya; Maisie Moya; Brooklynn Swinford; Adalynn Swinford. The family requests that in lieu of floral tributes the donations be made to the Tome Immaculate Conception Church "Renovation Project", or the Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
Please sign Mary Jo's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM