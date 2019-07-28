Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joanne Vaughn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Joanne Vaughn







Mary Joanne



Vaughn, age 91, of Albuquerque NM, passed away July 24, 2019.



Born October 3, 1927, she began college at 15. A "Rosie the Riveter" during WW II, she earned her Baccalaureate



in Mechanical Engineering from



UNM. She worked at



Sandia Laboratories until 1955. She was a PEO and an elder at First Presbyterian Church. She was always a scholar and bibliophile.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hannah Tawzer; husband, Harold R.



Vaughn; and sister, Frances Bonato. She is survived by her sister, June



Nerness; children, Stephanie (Penny) Vaughn, Mark



Vaughn (Leslie), and



Joanne Baty (Roy); grandchildren, Kristina Martinez (Richard), James Vaughn







(Amanda),



Samuel Baty, and



Sarah Baty;



great-grandchildren, Patience,



Richard (Reo),



Boyd, Maple, Aurelia, and Adelaide Martinez.



Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:00



a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, and a reception will take place at the church afterwards. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



