Mary Joanne Vaughn
Mary Joanne
Vaughn, age 91, of Albuquerque NM, passed away July 24, 2019.
Born October 3, 1927, she began college at 15. A "Rosie the Riveter" during WW II, she earned her Baccalaureate
in Mechanical Engineering from
UNM. She worked at
Sandia Laboratories until 1955. She was a PEO and an elder at First Presbyterian Church. She was always a scholar and bibliophile.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hannah Tawzer; husband, Harold R.
Vaughn; and sister, Frances Bonato. She is survived by her sister, June
Nerness; children, Stephanie (Penny) Vaughn, Mark
Vaughn (Leslie), and
Joanne Baty (Roy); grandchildren, Kristina Martinez (Richard), James Vaughn
(Amanda),
Samuel Baty, and
Sarah Baty;
great-grandchildren, Patience,
Richard (Reo),
Boyd, Maple, Aurelia, and Adelaide Martinez.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:00
a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, and a reception will take place at the church afterwards. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019