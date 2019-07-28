Mary Joanne Vaughn

Obituary
Mary Joanne Vaughn



Mary Joanne

Vaughn, age 91, of Albuquerque NM, passed away July 24, 2019.

Born October 3, 1927, she began college at 15. A "Rosie the Riveter" during WW II, she earned her Baccalaureate

in Mechanical Engineering from

UNM. She worked at

Sandia Laboratories until 1955. She was a PEO and an elder at First Presbyterian Church. She was always a scholar and bibliophile.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hannah Tawzer; husband, Harold R.

Vaughn; and sister, Frances Bonato. She is survived by her sister, June

Nerness; children, Stephanie (Penny) Vaughn, Mark

Vaughn (Leslie), and

Joanne Baty (Roy); grandchildren, Kristina Martinez (Richard), James Vaughn



(Amanda),

Samuel Baty, and

Sarah Baty;

great-grandchildren, Patience,

Richard (Reo),

Boyd, Maple, Aurelia, and Adelaide Martinez.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:00

a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, and a reception will take place at the church afterwards. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
