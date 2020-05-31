Mary Judy Lucy SedilloMary Judy LucySedillo, On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the world changed forever with the passing of Judy Sedillo. Mary Judy Lucy Sedillo was born on July 4, 1951, in PeÃ±asco, New Mexico, to Aurora Fresquez. She grew up surrounded by the love and support of her siblings, Juanita Garcia, Tony Garcia, Dorothy Carley, Elizabeth Fresquez, Irene Esquibel, and Leroy Esquibel.At the age of 18, she bravely left her family and hometown for the big city of Albuquerque, where she worked hard to support herself and earn an associate's degree. For years, she worked tirelessly for the children of New Mexico as a paralegal at the Children Youth & Family Department.Judy's greatest passion was her family. She loved dancing and going to the movies with her devoted husband of 37 years, Alfonso Sedillo. She gave all of her beautiful heart to her sons, Frederick Padilla and Carlos Sedillo, and stepdaughter, Stephanie Sedillo. Her grandchildren, Freddy Padilla, Jade Padilla, Monet Padilla, Cruz Padilla, and Carlos Sedillo, brought her endless amounts of joy. She was looking forward to spoiling her first great-grandbaby in August.Judy touched everyone she met with her quiet, generous love and bright smile, always perfectly outlined with a classy red lipstick. She loved chicken alfredo, Andrea Bocelli, and Zumba. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends, but we will all carry the love she shared.Judy's life will be celebrated with a Rosary on Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation (3113 Carlisle NE) and with a Mass on Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe (1860 Griegos Rd. NW). To view information or leave a condolence please visit