Mary Monica Kinney passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, just a month shy of her 89th birthday. She died peacefully at La Vida Llena retirement community in the presence of her children and grandchildren.



Mary was born in 1931 and grew up on a farm near Madison, WI. In 1956, Mary, her younger sister Peggy, and three girlfriends left Wisconsin and moved to Denver, CO. They joined the Catholic Cathedral Club where all eventually met their future husbands. Mary and Bob Kinney married in 1958 and had four children. In 1967, the family moved to Apple Valley, MN, where Mary raised the children while also working as the receptionist in the local medical clinic.



Bob was transferred to Albuquerque, NM in 1984. Mary became active in the Catholic community and served as the secretary at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church for 20 years. Always the social butterfly, Mary sang with the Sweet Adelines, was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, and played bridge with several groups. Mary moved to La Vida Llena in 2013 following Bob's passing. She met many new friends, played the piano at church services, and continued her social activities. Mary was happy at La Vida Llena and her family would like to thank the entire staff for their care and compassion in her final years.



Mary is survived by her son, Kevin; daughters, Anne, Joan, and Nancy; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and even one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her beloved sister Peggy.



A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at John the 23rd Catholic Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, 87111. Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020

