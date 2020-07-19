Mary L. DanielIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Daniel, age 87, a longtime resident of Rio Rancho. She passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 after an apparent heart attack.Mary is survived by husband, Don Daniel; brother, Gary Mead; daughters, Shareen (J.D.) Bird-Shelton, and Donna (Tim) Vanlandingham; sons, Don (Verna) Daniel, Jr., Bill (Katrina) Daniel, and Ken Daniel; and grandchildren, Shawn (Jessica) Daniel, Don Daniel III, Michelle (Anthony) Antognoli, Robert Duncan, Corey (Monique) Vanlandingham, and Logan (Gina) Vanlandingham. Mary is also survived by great-grandchildren, Sarah Hering, Soleil and Marley Antognoli, Morgan, Madison, and Mason Duncan, Breanna Duncan, Joshua Clark, Cooper and Ethan Vanlandingham, and Addie and Anson Vanlandingham. She also leaves behind great-great-grandchildren, Taylor Croushore and Ellenore Foshee.Details about Mary's life, the full obituary, online guestbook, and the Services to honor her are at