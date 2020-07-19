1/1
Mary L. Daniel
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Daniel, age 87, a longtime resident of Rio Rancho. She passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 after an apparent heart attack.

Mary is survived by husband, Don Daniel; brother, Gary Mead; daughters, Shareen (J.D.) Bird-Shelton, and Donna (Tim) Vanlandingham; sons, Don (Verna) Daniel, Jr., Bill (Katrina) Daniel, and Ken Daniel; and grandchildren, Shawn (Jessica) Daniel, Don Daniel III, Michelle (Anthony) Antognoli, Robert Duncan, Corey (Monique) Vanlandingham, and Logan (Gina) Vanlandingham. Mary is also survived by great-grandchildren, Sarah Hering, Soleil and Marley Antognoli, Morgan, Madison, and Mason Duncan, Breanna Duncan, Joshua Clark, Cooper and Ethan Vanlandingham, and Addie and Anson Vanlandingham. She also leaves behind great-great-grandchildren, Taylor Croushore and Ellenore Foshee.

Details about Mary's life, the full obituary, online guestbook, and the Services to honor her are at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
