Mary Loring
Mary Jane Loring



Mary Jane Loring, 93, our most beloved mother and grandmother "GG" left this world on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 to be held once again in the loving and protective arms of her husband, Lance. They are united once again.

She was a part of the Greatest Generation that possessed integrity, humility, work ethic and faithful commitment to family. She will be missed beyond what words can ever express. GG gave us a lifetime of devotion and love. Goodbye, 'til we meet again.

Cremation has taken place and a private celebration will be at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
