Mary Loring

Mary Jane LoringMary Jane Loring, 93, our most beloved mother and grandmother "GG" left this world on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 to be held once again in the loving and protective arms of her husband, Lance. They are united once again.She was a part of the Greatest Generation that possessed integrity, humility, work ethic and faithful commitment to family. She will be missed beyond what words can ever express. GG gave us a lifetime of devotion and love. Goodbye, 'til we meet again.Cremation has taken place and a private celebration will be at a later date.