Mary Lou Vau Armijo age 92, born on June 7, 1928, entered into eternal rest on November 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Joe O. Armijo, son JD Armijo, mother Juanita V. Sanchez, father Julian Vau, Aunt Vicky V. Armijo, sisters Dorothy Wood and Connie Buckner, mother and father in law Celia and Joe A. Armijo.



Mary Lou was born in Albuquerque, NM, and spent her childhood in Sante Fe, NM, and moved to Santa Monica, CA, where she met her husband Joe. She moved back to Albuquerque where she spent her adult life. Mary Lou & Joe were married for 63 years before his death in 2009. Together they raised 11 children.



They traveled throughout Europe, Mexico, & The US with State Farm Insurance. They were the owners of several Pancho's Mexican buffets and the Spaghetti Machine. Mary Lou managed the restaurants and Joe managed State Farm. Mary Lou was very active in the community of Holy Rosary Church for the last 57 years. She was a member of the Altar Society and served as President for a number of terms. She was also a regent for the Catholic Daughters. For over 27 years she was active in the Small Christian Community of St. Lucy's Circle. Mary Lou was a member of the Church Council and a Director to help design the building of the new church. She and Joe were very honored to be chosen from the Southwest region to be members of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She had a deep devotion to the chaplet of the Divine Mercy.



Mary Lou served on the board of the Auxiliary of the Brother of the Good Shepherd. It has been said that she was brother Mathias' right arm and right leg. She was a big supporter of the Carmelite Monastery for over 60 years. She was also very active in the Dominican Retreat House. She always had money in her purse to give to the homeless and encouraged her family to be generous to those in need. One of her favorite things to say was "You cannot out-give the Lord."



Mary Lou accomplished so many things in her lifetime but her greatest achievement was raising her 11 children and teaching them to be Christians who love God and people. Though she had a multitude of children and grandchildren, she had a special place in her heart for each and every one of them.



Mary Lou was a fantastic cook who had meals on the table three times a day for her family. She was a seamstress who made dresses for her daughters, costumes, cheerleading outfits, curtains, and just about anything else you could think of. She had the biggest heart and always opened her home to friends of her children that needed a place to stay. Some of which stayed for one, two, and even three years. Her nieces and nephews meant so much to her and they all loved their Aunt Mary Lou.















She lived a full, blessed, and prosperous life. Today her legacy lives on through those she is survived by: her brother Charlie Vau and wife Betty, her children; Darlene Stapleton, Dorothy McCoy and husband Butch, Diana Willis, daughter-in-law Eleanor Armijo, Martin Armijo, and wife Renee, Roberta Carroll and husband Dennis, Laura Juarez and husband Richard, Susan Bostic and husband Gene, Anita Garcia and husband Ralph, Victoria Cordova and husband Bill, RoseAnne Gallegos and husband David, 34 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 1 great - Great Granddaughter. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family, and friends.



Due to COVID restrictions implemented by the Archdiocese and our Governor, there will be a private service for the children at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. For everyone else, there will also be a live virtual presentation of the service Wednesday, November 18th beginning at 11:00 am; Burial at Mount Calvary at 12:00 pm with social distances.





