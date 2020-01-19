Mary Lou Caldwell
Mary Lou (Thomas) Caldwell, 96, died at home December 02, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Born in Gravel Hill, MO on April 28, 1923 to W. Manson Thomas and Bessie L. (Burnett) Thomas. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings, oldest son, Stephen and her loving husband of 71 years, William R. Caldwell.
Mary Lou grew up on the family farm and taught at Gravel Hill School, a one room schoolhouse. She met and married William while attending classes at Southeast Missouri State College during WWII. They raised their family, Stephen William, Mark Thomas, Chase Lewis and Sara Dawn Morgan in Albuquerque, NM. Mary Lou worked retail and finally as a visiting home nurse.
Mary Lou and William retired and happily traveled the world together until moving into retirement living. After William's death in 2016, Mary Lou chose to move to Colorado Springs, CO to be closer to family.
Mary Lou lived independently as her goal was to 'paddle her own canoe'. She left us all the gift of her faith, love and her beautiful smile.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87112.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill Cemetery c/o Jack Leslie RR. 1 Box 251, Marble Hill, MO 63764 or to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020