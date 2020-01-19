Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Caldwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Caldwell







Mary Lou (Thomas) Caldwell, 96, died at home December 02, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.



Born in Gravel Hill, MO on April 28, 1923 to W. Manson Thomas and Bessie L. (Burnett) Thomas. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings, oldest son, Stephen and her loving husband of 71 years, William R. Caldwell.



Mary Lou grew up on the family farm and taught at Gravel Hill School, a one room schoolhouse. She met and married William while attending classes at Southeast Missouri State College during WWII. They raised their family, Stephen William, Mark Thomas, Chase Lewis and Sara Dawn Morgan in Albuquerque, NM. Mary Lou worked retail and finally as a visiting home nurse.



Mary Lou and William retired and happily traveled the world together until moving into retirement living. After William's death in 2016, Mary Lou chose to move to Colorado Springs, CO to be closer to family.



Mary Lou lived independently as her goal was to 'paddle her own canoe'. She left us all the gift of her faith, love and her beautiful smile.



Memorial services will be held at 10:30am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87112.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill Cemetery c/o Jack Leslie RR. 1 Box 251, Marble Hill, MO 63764 or to Asbury United Methodist Church.



Mary Lou CaldwellMary Lou (Thomas) Caldwell, 96, died at home December 02, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.Born in Gravel Hill, MO on April 28, 1923 to W. Manson Thomas and Bessie L. (Burnett) Thomas. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings, oldest son, Stephen and her loving husband of 71 years, William R. Caldwell.Mary Lou grew up on the family farm and taught at Gravel Hill School, a one room schoolhouse. She met and married William while attending classes at Southeast Missouri State College during WWII. They raised their family, Stephen William, Mark Thomas, Chase Lewis and Sara Dawn Morgan in Albuquerque, NM. Mary Lou worked retail and finally as a visiting home nurse.Mary Lou and William retired and happily traveled the world together until moving into retirement living. After William's death in 2016, Mary Lou chose to move to Colorado Springs, CO to be closer to family.Mary Lou lived independently as her goal was to 'paddle her own canoe'. She left us all the gift of her faith, love and her beautiful smile.Memorial services will be held at 10:30am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87112.Memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill Cemetery c/o Jack Leslie RR. 1 Box 251, Marble Hill, MO 63764 or to Asbury United Methodist Church. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close