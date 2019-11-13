Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Mary Lou Martinez Obituary
Mary Lou Martinez



Mary Lou Martinez, born November 27, 1927, lifelong resident of Corrales, NM, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Horacio L. Martinez; parents, Victor and Margarita Tafoya; sisters, Rose Gutierrez, Stella Lucero, and Della Delgado; brother, Felix Tafoya; and sons, Miguel R. Martinez and Ernest Martinez. Mrs. Martinez is survived by five brothers, Eugenio, Alfonso, Agapito, Jose and Jimmy; four sisters, Virginia, Frances, Clara, and Viola; sons, George, Michael R. (Carol) and Phillip; daughters, Roseann Blanco (Rosario), Hazel Olson (JW), and Dorella Martinez; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 69 Women's Auxiliary and the Auxiliary.

Friends may visit Thursday, November 14, 2019, 5:00 â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Rosary will be recited Friday, November 15, 2019, 9:00 a.m., with Mass being celebrated at 10:00 a.m., both at San Ysidro Parish, 5015 Corrales Rd., Corrales. Pallbearers will be Lisa Sadler-Martinez, Ricardo Blanco, Rosario Blanco, Jr., Anthony Sanchez, Sr., Emiliano Sanchez, Christopher Martinez, and Ernest Martinez. Private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mrs. Martinez at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
