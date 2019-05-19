Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Self. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Self







Mary Lou Self,



79, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



She was born May 19, 1939 in Walsenburg, CO



to the late Joseph and Michalena Falsetto. She married Don C. Self in 1960 and he preceded her in death. Mary Lou was a Nurse who had worked for the VA Medical Center and Anna Kaseman Hospital. She



was a member of Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church.



Survivors include her son, Paul Self and his wife Bridget; 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann Self



and Donna Lou Self all of Albuquerque; two



brothers, Richard Falsetto and His wife Cathy of



Pueblo, CO;



Larry Falsetta



and his wife Sheryl of Centennial, CO; and two



grandchildren, Tyler Self and Brenna Self.



Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria NE.







Director's Choice



Mortuary Services



(505) 275-6524



Mary Lou SelfMary Lou Self,79, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.She was born May 19, 1939 in Walsenburg, COto the late Joseph and Michalena Falsetto. She married Don C. Self in 1960 and he preceded her in death. Mary Lou was a Nurse who had worked for the VA Medical Center and Anna Kaseman Hospital. Shewas a member of Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church.Survivors include her son, Paul Self and his wife Bridget; 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann Selfand Donna Lou Self all of Albuquerque; twobrothers, Richard Falsetto and His wife Cathy ofPueblo, CO;Larry Falsettaand his wife Sheryl of Centennial, CO; and twograndchildren, Tyler Self and Brenna Self.Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria NE.Director's ChoiceMortuary Services(505) 275-6524 Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close