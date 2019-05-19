Mary Lou Self

Mary Lou Self



Mary Lou Self,

79, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was born May 19, 1939 in Walsenburg, CO

to the late Joseph and Michalena Falsetto. She married Don C. Self in 1960 and he preceded her in death. Mary Lou was a Nurse who had worked for the VA Medical Center and Anna Kaseman Hospital. She

was a member of Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church.

Survivors include her son, Paul Self and his wife Bridget; 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann Self

and Donna Lou Self all of Albuquerque; two

brothers, Richard Falsetto and His wife Cathy of

Pueblo, CO;

Larry Falsetta

and his wife Sheryl of Centennial, CO; and two

grandchildren, Tyler Self and Brenna Self.

Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria NE.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
