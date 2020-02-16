Mary Louise Ann Garcia
Mary Louise Ann Garcia, 55, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 10, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Waldo and Irene Garcia; her brother, Mike Garcia; niece, Marissa Garcia; nephew, Garrett Garcia; partner, Cindy Strubhar; stepdaughter, Ashley Strubhar; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends, including Chloe. Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents. She was a graduate of Manzano High School in 1982. A Rosary will be recited Saturday, February 22, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020