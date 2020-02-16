Mary Louise Ann Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Ann Garcia.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Louise Ann Garcia





Mary Louise Ann Garcia, 55, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 10, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Waldo and Irene Garcia; her brother, Mike Garcia; niece, Marissa Garcia; nephew, Garrett Garcia; partner, Cindy Strubhar; stepdaughter, Ashley Strubhar; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends, including Chloe. Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents. She was a graduate of Manzano High School in 1982. A Rosary will be recited Saturday, February 22, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.