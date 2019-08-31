Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Hubbard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Hubbard







Mary L.



Hubbard



passed away



peacefully on



Saturday,



August 24th,



2019. She



was born at



home on



March 1st,



1933, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mary was the sixth



of seven children, born



to George and Lillian



Tennessen. She was raised in the Catholic faith, and had a deep abiding love of God.



After graduating from high school and working various jobs, she married Marine Gy. Sgt. Louis R.



Dickie in March of 1956. They were stationed at



Great Lakes Naval



Training Center, Camp



Pendleton, and Parris



Island, S. C. While Louis served in Okinawa, Mary settled in Albuquerque to be near her sisters, Charlotte and Frances. She



waitressed at Kay's Bar and Grill, and was already well on her way to becoming a tremendously good cook. Following Louis' sudden death in 1962, Mary continued to work at Kay's, and live in her small home with her beloved German Shepherd, Nicky. Early in 1964 she found herself frequently serving breakfast to a very tall, blue-eyed man- Charlie Hubbard,



who became the love of her life. They married on March 30th and in July, officially became a bigger family with the addition of Charles' three young daughters. Mary quit her job as a waitress, and devoted all of her time, energy, and love to the rearing of Minnie- 7 years, Mary- 4 years, and Marie- 18 months. She



served delicious meals,



kept a beautiful clean



home, and was always involved in creative endeavors. These included sewing clothes for the family- even three piece suits for Charles, all kinds of hand crafts, upholstery, hosting neighborhood and holiday parties, being Neighborhood Watch captain, and caring for her many turtles, dogs, kitties, and every feral cat



she ever came



across.



Mary loved playing cards



and board



games with



family and



friends,



especially



Skip-bo and Spinner.



She had a deep love of gardening, and a very green thumb. She could coax anything to grow in the desert climate, winning many ribbons at the New Mexico state fair. She produced and shared untold amounts of tomatoes, egg plants,



swiss chard and summer squash. Although she was not a native of the Land



of Enchantment, she embraced all it had to offer. She mastered the art of New Mexico cooking and roasted Hatch green chilies every year. She loved the hot air balloons, and Tramway, opening her



home to anyone who wanted to partake in the festivities.



Mary and Charlie left their Albuquerque home in October of 2016, to live



with their youngest daughter, Marie, and her family outside of San Antonio, Tx. Charles passed away there on September 27, 2017 surrounded by family, with Mary by his side. He had been deeply missed by Mary, but now they are together again, dancing



among the stars in Heaven.



Mary is survived by daughters, Minnie (Pete)



Fuerstnau, Mary Harmon



and Marie (Mike) Davis; grandchildren, James, Michael (Ju), Elaine, Thomas, and Shannon; great grandchildren, Isaac and Violet; sisters, Frances Bassman and Dorothy Tennessen;



and many nieces and



nephews.



She was proceeded in



death by her parents,



George and Lillian;



siblings, Charlotte, Ralph,



Phil, and George.



Cremation has taken place, and by Mary's request there will be no formal service or funeral.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the in her honor.



