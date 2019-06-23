Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Lofgren. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church 2626 Arizona St NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Lofgren







It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise Lofgren announces her passing after her brief but brave battle with cancer on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary was born Saturday, July 18, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois and married Robert F. Lofgren in 1954. They remained in the Chicago area where they raised their family and Mary worked in the Maine Township High School District. Mary and Bob retired to Albuquerque in 1991. They were both active with the Newcomers and Encore groups. Mary greatly enjoyed her work with the Assistance League of Albuquerque through her volunteer work with the Blue Portal in Old Town and being in women's games groups. She was very thankful for all her friends and the enjoyable times they



shared together. We are so grateful for our mother's life and she will be greatly missed by all.



Mary is survived by her children, Jim Lofgren,



Barbara Lofgren,



and Karen



Brandt; and



grandchildren, Kevin and Brian Lofgren and Lauren and Erica Brandt. Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 3:00



p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



