Mary Lucero
Mary Lucero, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away June 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Filomeno Lucero of Canoncito NM and mother Maria Antonia of Tijeras NM. She is survived by her sons Mark Lucero and wife Latasha, Herman Gurule and wife Georgia, and Charlie Gurule, daughters Joan Culcutt, Rose Gutierrez, Marilyn Flores and Evelyn Helen Baldonado and husband Danny. Mary was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 59 great grand children and 15 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Salazar Mortuary, 400 Third St SW, at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception, 619 Copper Ave NW, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd SE. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 11, 2019