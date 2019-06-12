Mary Lucero
Mary Lucero, a
resident of Albuquerque, passed away June
6, 2019. She is preceded in death
by her father Filomeno Lucero of Canoncito NM and mother Maria Antonia of Tijeras NM. She is survived by her sons Mark Lucero and wife Natasha, Herman Gurule and wife Georgia, and Charlie Gurule, daughters Joan Culcutt,
Rose Gutierrez, Marilyn Flores and Evelyn Helen Baldonado and husband Danny. Mary was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 59 great grand children and 15 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Salazar Mortuary, 400
Third St SW, at 6:30 p.m. Mass
will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception, 619 Copper Ave NW, at
10:00 a.m. Burial
will follow at
Fairview Cemetery, 700
Yale Blvd SE. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 12, 2019