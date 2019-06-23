Mary Lynn Dahmen
Mary Lynn
Dahmen died on February 17th in Tucson, AZ
where for the
past 20 years she had spent winter months with her husband of 60
years, Lew
Dahmen. She was a transplant from the Midwest born in Beaver Dam, WI in 1935. New Mexico was her residence since 1966 but she lived and worked in other parts of the Southwestern US, Central and South America. The majestic geology, the varieties of music, the charming peoples, and richness of the languages and cultures all captured her heart.
Together these things
fostered her physical,
psychological and spirtual growth. She was in awe of them and grateful for their contributions to her life.
Por ellos sintio bendecida y dio gracias a Dios todos los dias de su vida.
As she prepared for her passing Mary Lynn
expressed
several of her
final wishes: "To have family and
friends know I
love them; to be forgiven for the times I have hurt others; to have
others know that I forgive them-
if they seek
forgiveness; that the world make
peace with itself; that my family and friends remember what I was like during vibrant parts of my life; that my family and friends look at my dying as a time of personal growth for
everyone--including me;
that my memories give my family and friends joy and not sorrow. Thanks to all of you for begin part of my life." she also said:
"I tried to be a considerate loving friend. I tried to live a moral and just life. I loved my work as a teacher and school counselor and hope I made a difference in the life of each student. I feel gratitude for all that I experienced."
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019