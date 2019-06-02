Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M. CampbellMary FrancesMaloneCampbell,beloved mother,grandmother andgreat-grandmother, passed awaypeacefully in her Albuquerque home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 98. Mary was the daughter of Ida V. Malone, City Clerk of Albuquerque for almost five decades, and Leo Francis Malone, one of many Iowans who moved to Albuquerque for treatment of tuberculosis. She was the widow of the late John E. Campbell, attorney, whom she met while working at OPA during WWII,married in 1943, and with whom she had two daughters.She was born in Albuquerque, graduated from Albuquerque High School, and received her bachelor's degree from Texas Women's University. In her 60s, she returned to school earning a Master's degree in Public Administration from UNM. Mary enjoyed a long, fulfilling career at Sandia National Labs where she used her skills as a trainer and made many close friendships.In the 1940s, Mary and John lived for a year in Mexico City; this whet her appetite for travel. In the early 1970s, she made a trip around the world. Her passion for travel and love of other cultures took her all over the globe.Mary also was passionate about furthering equality for womenand girls.Through her 74year-long mem-bership in theAmerican Association of University Women(AAUW), she advocated for empowerment andeconomic security for all women.Mary was a woman of deep faith. She was a long-time member of Immanuel PresbyterianChurch and active in a variety of its ministries. She also participated in Church Women United. One of the activities she enjoyed most in recent years was attending a bible study group.She is survived by her daughters, Mary AnnCampbell-Horan and Jane Campbell; her three grandchildren, Nora Ortiz,Catherine Ortiz-Maganaand Rafe Campbell; eight great-grandchildren, Na-than Ortiz, Rashad Ortiz, Asha Ortiz, Amara Ortiz, Siena Magana, NicholasMagana, Chloe Campbell and Joshua Campbell; and many cherished cousins from the large Coriell family.A service in remembrance and celebration of Mary's life will be held at Immanuel PresbyterianChurch, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Immanuel Presbyterian Church or the Albuquerque Branch of AAUW. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019

