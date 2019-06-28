Mary M. Campbell
Mary Frances Malone Campbell, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her Albuquerque home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 98.
A service in remembrance and celebration of Mary's life will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque or the Albuquerque Branch of AAUW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 28, 2019