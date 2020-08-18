Mary Macaluso

Mary Halloran Macaluso
Mary Josepha Halloran Macaluso, age 88, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, passing peacefully in her sleep. A Rosary will be held in Albuquerque at Reflections Chapel on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 PM; a Requiem Mass will be held in Albuquerque at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 AM; final interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM, on Thursday, August 20, at 11:00 AM. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
