Mary Macaluso
Mary Halloran Macaluso





Mary Josepha Halloran Macaluso, age 88, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, passing peacefully in her sleep. A Rosary will be held in Albuquerque at Reflections Chapel on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 PM; a Requiem Mass will be held in Albuquerque at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 AM; final interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM, on Thursday, August 20, at 11:00 AM. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
AUG
19
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church
AUG
20
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Cemetery
