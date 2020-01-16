Mary Margaret Hamlett
Mary Margaret Hamlett, age 92, passed away at home in Paradise Hills on January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 13, 1927 in Santa Fe, NM to parents William S. Hutchison and Bertha M. Kreutter-Hutchison. She resided there until her marriage to Hugh Ira Hamlett in 1950. Mary was an avid reader and cherished spending time with her family. A devout Catholic, she loved unconditionally and provided unwavering support to her children. She is survived by six children, Cathy Goode (John Pijawka), Anne Hamlett, Mary Quinn, Carolyn Hamlett, Eileen Stafford (Rick), and James Hamlett, eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Ira, and son, Bill Hamlett. Her cremains will be buried at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe. There will be no service. Mass will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Paradise Hills on January 26th at 9:00 AM. "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 16, 2020