Mary Martha Linhart

Mary Martha Linhart Obituary
Mary Martha Linhart

1/19/1938 -

7/22/2019



Our beloved

Mary was born

on January 19,

1938 to parents

Joe "Bonny" &

Mary Burgett in Oklahoma City,

Oklahoma. She

graduated from

Central HS in

OKC where she

excelled in music

/academics, ultimately

earned her associates degree as a certified imaging technician. Mary married her one true love, Bernard Lucas Linhart, in June of 1963, and had three children, Bernard Mac, Stephen Wayne, and Mollie Jean. As a military wife, Mary traveled the world, moved multiple times, and settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1978 after her husband's retirement from active military service. Mary and Bernie have been rejoined in heaven after a brief 22 month separation. Mary's passion for life was evident until her last breath. Crocheting,

Sewing, Baking, Clogging, Crafting, Avid Bridge/

Pinochle/Board Game player, and Volunteering were all a big part of her life. As a member of the New Mexico State University sponsored Cooperative Home Extension Service Club (40 years) and Blue Star

Mothers of America (10

years), Mary provided

vauable community

services including;

4H youth club

program activist, NM State Fair judge/participant, Troop Care Packages, and many other volunteer

related activities. Mary was a

proud member of the Sandia Mountain Cloggers performing throughout New Mexico promoting health, fun, and well-being. Mary loved collecting pig figurines, beanie-babies, and Pez dispensers. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and husband. Mary is survived by her brother, Joe

Burgett; sons, Mac (wife Susie) and Stephen (wife Corina); daughter, Mollie (husband Chris); grandchildren, Alexandria, Wyntre, Tabitha, Lucas, Michael, Frankie, Maria, and Chris; ten great-grandchildren;

and extra son, Ed. Family and friends may come and join the celebration

of Mary's life Saturday,

August 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. -

3:00 p.m. at FRENCH -

Lomas. Please visit our

online guestbook for

Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
