Mary Martha Linhart
1/19/1938 -
7/22/2019
Our beloved
Mary was born
on January 19,
1938 to parents
Joe "Bonny" &
Mary Burgett in Oklahoma City,
Oklahoma. She
graduated from
Central HS in
OKC where she
excelled in music
/academics, ultimately
earned her associates degree as a certified imaging technician. Mary married her one true love, Bernard Lucas Linhart, in June of 1963, and had three children, Bernard Mac, Stephen Wayne, and Mollie Jean. As a military wife, Mary traveled the world, moved multiple times, and settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1978 after her husband's retirement from active military service. Mary and Bernie have been rejoined in heaven after a brief 22 month separation. Mary's passion for life was evident until her last breath. Crocheting,
Sewing, Baking, Clogging, Crafting, Avid Bridge/
Pinochle/Board Game player, and Volunteering were all a big part of her life. As a member of the New Mexico State University sponsored Cooperative Home Extension Service Club (40 years) and Blue Star
Mothers of America (10
years), Mary provided
vauable community
services including;
4H youth club
program activist, NM State Fair judge/participant, Troop Care Packages, and many other volunteer
related activities. Mary was a
proud member of the Sandia Mountain Cloggers performing throughout New Mexico promoting health, fun, and well-being. Mary loved collecting pig figurines, beanie-babies, and Pez dispensers. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and husband. Mary is survived by her brother, Joe
Burgett; sons, Mac (wife Susie) and Stephen (wife Corina); daughter, Mollie (husband Chris); grandchildren, Alexandria, Wyntre, Tabitha, Lucas, Michael, Frankie, Maria, and Chris; ten great-grandchildren;
and extra son, Ed. Family and friends may come and join the celebration
of Mary's life Saturday,
August 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. -
3:00 p.m. at FRENCH -
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019