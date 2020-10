Mary Ida Martinez







September 30, 1947 - October 16, 2017







To my sweetheart that I really miss,



It has been three years this October 16 that the Lord called you home. I miss you so much. I spend time in the backyard and all I see are memories of you and the



happiness you had. You were an exceptional wife and mother. I miss you and your children to too.





