Mary Botts Matteucci
Mary Botts Matteucci died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 83. A lifelong resident of Albuquerque, Mary adored motherhood, breaking boundaries in the kitchen and beyond, having large family celebrations, sewing vibrant clothing and home decor, and was a supportive confidante to many. Everything about her life was infused with color, humor, and character. She enjoyed the company of people of all ages. The family requests that each of you continue acts of kindness in her memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019