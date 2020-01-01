Mary Matthews
Mary Matthews, 73, went to be with our Lord, December 26, 2019. She was a faithful servant to God. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Matthews. Mary is survived by sons Antonio Carrejo (Michelle) and Paul Williams, daughter Robin Williams Jifibahlool (Samer), brothers Ted Matthews and Mike Matthews, grandchildren Breanna Williams, Nezar Jifibahlool, Hunter Williams, Ali Jifibahlool, Tegan Williams, Annaliesse Williams, Ammar Jifibahlool, Carmella Carrejo and Charlotte Carrejo. Mary's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Reflections located at 2400 Washington St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm also at Reflections. The rosary will also be recited on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at St Thomas Aquinas Church located at 1502 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho NM 87124 with a mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Please visit Mary's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 1, 2020