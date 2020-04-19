Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L McDonald







Mary "Nana" McDonald, 73, soared above angels and returned home to her Father, God. She peacefully left this world behind on April 6, 2020. Though it was sudden, we take comfort knowing she is free.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents Adolfo and Amada Martinez of Martinez Town, two brothers, a nephew and sister-in-law. She was the 3rd born to a brood of 12 children. She leaves behind three sisters and six brothers whom she adored.



Since we come from a very large, close knit family, it's difficult to name everyone. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Many, many cousins and other family members. Also leaving behind friends and sisters in Christ. Several grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to the late Jerry McDonald. A much-loved Mother of Evelyn (Jesse) Foster, and Christina (Paul II) Stearman.



Known to most as "Nana" she was a volunteer Nana at La Luz Elementary for a few years. Even as she was deemed disabled, she continued to stay busy and involved in the lives of loved ones. She devoted most of her time in prayer, reading her bible, and teaching anyone who would listen about the love of Jesus. A cherished and generous woman, she strived to help those in need of a place to sleep or eat. For her, life was about family, food and faith. Her flare for cooking only made her pasole and green chile stew more memorable. She loved Christmas, she loved her family, but mostly, she loved God. Thank you, Nana, for always praying for us, caring for us, feeding us, and tolerating us as only a Nana can. We will love you always.



A celebration of life pending end of quarantine. No other services per Mary's wishes.



Mary L McDonaldMary "Nana" McDonald, 73, soared above angels and returned home to her Father, God. She peacefully left this world behind on April 6, 2020. Though it was sudden, we take comfort knowing she is free.Mary was preceded in death by her parents Adolfo and Amada Martinez of Martinez Town, two brothers, a nephew and sister-in-law. She was the 3rd born to a brood of 12 children. She leaves behind three sisters and six brothers whom she adored.Since we come from a very large, close knit family, it's difficult to name everyone. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Many, many cousins and other family members. Also leaving behind friends and sisters in Christ. Several grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to the late Jerry McDonald. A much-loved Mother of Evelyn (Jesse) Foster, and Christina (Paul II) Stearman.Known to most as "Nana" she was a volunteer Nana at La Luz Elementary for a few years. Even as she was deemed disabled, she continued to stay busy and involved in the lives of loved ones. She devoted most of her time in prayer, reading her bible, and teaching anyone who would listen about the love of Jesus. A cherished and generous woman, she strived to help those in need of a place to sleep or eat. For her, life was about family, food and faith. Her flare for cooking only made her pasole and green chile stew more memorable. She loved Christmas, she loved her family, but mostly, she loved God. Thank you, Nana, for always praying for us, caring for us, feeding us, and tolerating us as only a Nana can. We will love you always.A celebration of life pending end of quarantine. No other services per Mary's wishes. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close