Mary Budagher McMullan
Our family-appointed Queen, Mary Budagher McMullan, was called Home at age 91 by her husband James Jay McMullan, her two sisters, Rose Morris and Emma Hindi, three brothers, George, Johnny, and Saith, and four children Coeen, James, Barbara, and Beverly, on November 25, 2020.
Mary began her life in Budaher's, New Mexico on June 3, 1929, at "the Ranch' to Sallie and Joseph Budagher, as child seven of eight in a first-generation Americanized Lebanese house filled with love, compassion, faith, and of course, wonderful food. She learned from her parents how to open her heart and home to all orphaned adults and children, so much so that anyone that entered her kitchen called her Mom. She has been known to sit in the center of a room with her turquoise broomstick skirt fanning the floor, her concho belt and squash blossom prominently displayed, and her stiletto heels perched at the ankle, holding court for all those that basked in her presence. She effortlessly and gracefully weaved both Spanish and English into her daily conversations, and was, until her last breath, every bit of a lady.
Mary's fierce protection of family, dedication to the Catholic Faith, undeniable strength, and steadfast determination in the face of unspeakable tragedy has given those that she encountered the courage to stand tall and face each day with love and gratitude. She was an unpracticed nurse, entrepreneur, small business owner, bargain shopper, poll watcher, seamstress, amateur chef, reader of grocery store romance novels, sun worshiper, salted melon lover, midnight snacker, small time jeweler, big time fashion enthusiast, baby hugger, protective sister, and the very air our father breathed as he called her Maria.
She was the anchor that steadied our ship; the bridge between our families; the believer in our dreams and aspirations; the glue that bound us together. Most of all, she was the supervisor, manager, enforcer, leader, inspirer, and overall wonderfully beautiful Mother to eleven children, Jude McMullan, James Jay McMullan, Beverly McMullan, Barbara McMullan, Marilyn Manatt, Robert McMullan, Sallie Clifford, Coeen McMullan, Thomas McMullan, Janie Blue, Sheila McMullan; adopted Mother to their respective partners, Jay Bell, James Manatt, Carla McMullan, Michael Clifford, Becky McMullan, Steve Blue, Meghan Dimsa; and Grandmother to James Boles, Alison Chavez, Jimmy McMullan, Melissa and Ryan Bell, Claire Chase, Robert and Ben Manatt, Thomas J and Trenton McMullan, Logan Warren, Barbara Gonzalez, Kyle, James, and Courtney Clifford, Austin, Madison, and Donovan McMullan, Krysten, Steele and Sky Blue, Miranda and Mackenzie McMullan Pomroy, Great Grandmother to fourteen, and Great Great Grandmother to three. She was known as the favorite Aunt by her nephews and nieces (too many to name), and is survived by her loving brothers Robert and Billy Budagher.
The loss of her grace is deeply felt by us all, to include those special people in our lives that cared for her as honorary members of our family, Francisco (Poncho) Rodriguez, George Escobedo, Jim Holmes, Martha Sandoval, and Lety Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral is for family and close friends only, and will be streamed live from Holy Cross Church via xxxx at 9:00am.