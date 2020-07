Mary Nilsen

Mary NilsenMary Nilsen of Albuquerque passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vivian; and her grandson, Noah Davis. She is survived by her children, Terry Montoya (Weegee), Stephen Nilsen (Deanna), Brenda Gabaldon (Dennis), Trisha Davis (Zach); grandchildren, Vanessa Baack (Paul), Amber Cantwell (Paul), Natalie Montoya, Cassidy Reed (John), Casey Martin (Kohl), Austin Gabaldon (Brittany), Crystal Armstrong (Nik), Kelly Gabaldon (Josh), Nolan Gabaldon (Karissa), Ashlin Gabaldon, Aydin Davis; and 12 great grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lomas and Tennessee. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at