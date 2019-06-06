|
|
Mary P. Gutierrez
Mary P. Gutierrez age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May
30, 2019. Mary was
preceded in death by her
husband, Andres "Andy" R.
Gutierrez; son, Daniel
Gutierrez; grandson,
Robert Gutierrez; and
granddaughter, Crystal
Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughter Margie (Jose Luis); sons,
Ralph (Jenny), Eric (Lisa);
granddaughters, Michelle (Darren), Danielle (Carlos), April (Daniel), and Elyse; great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Natalie;
god-son, Rodney Lavery
(Sharon); daughter's-in-
-law, Roberta and Gayle;
sister, Juanita (Dick);
brother, Tony Ruiz, many nieces, nephews and so
many more loved ones. Pallbearers will be Rodney Lavery, Josiah Lavery, Mike Lavery, Matt Lavery, Carlos Baca, and Robert Ortiz. Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019