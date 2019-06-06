Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Mary P. Gutierrez

Mary P. Gutierrez Obituary
Mary P. Gutierrez



Mary P. Gutierrez age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May

30, 2019. Mary was

preceded in death by her

husband, Andres "Andy" R.

Gutierrez; son, Daniel

Gutierrez; grandson,

Robert Gutierrez; and

granddaughter, Crystal

Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughter Margie (Jose Luis); sons,

Ralph (Jenny), Eric (Lisa);

granddaughters, Michelle (Darren), Danielle (Carlos), April (Daniel), and Elyse; great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Natalie;

god-son, Rodney Lavery

(Sharon); daughter's-in-

-law, Roberta and Gayle;

sister, Juanita (Dick);

brother, Tony Ruiz, many nieces, nephews and so

many more loved ones. Pallbearers will be Rodney Lavery, Josiah Lavery, Mike Lavery, Matt Lavery, Carlos Baca, and Robert Ortiz. Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Church 5311 Phoenix Ave NE followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019
