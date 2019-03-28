Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pat Byrd. View Sign

Mary Pat Byrd







Mary Pat Byrd, 93, beloved wife, sister, mother,



and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She entered this world on September 9, 1925, in Kansas City, MO. She was a loving wife and homemaker who raised 12 children and many many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas and Mary Josephine Grier; husband, Robert L. Byrd; and her sons, Robert L Byrd II, and Richard C. Byrd. She is survived by her daughters, Pat "Sugar" Varbel (Ray), Sue Kline, Nancy Moke (Will), Anita Valentine (Doug), Vicki Schmahl (Pete), Cathy Melloy (Dan), Helen Knee-Wright (Glenn), Deanna Garnica (Laureano); and sons, Stephen (Lou Anne), Tom (Val); 51 grandchildren; 63



great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren...and counting.



Rosary will be recited Friday,



March 29, 2019, 12:30 p.m., with Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Friends may visit shortly after 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the American Diabetes



Association.



Please visit our online guestbook for Mary Pat at



5311 Phoenix Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

