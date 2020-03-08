Mary Patricia Wesselman
Mary Patricia Wesselman, age 91, a resident of Albuquerque for 51 years, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Norwood, Ohio on Saturday, September 8, 1928, and was deeply loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alma Glaser; brothers, Gerald and James Glaser; her husband, Jerry, of 56 years; and grandson, Ian. She is survived by sisters, Carol Schonhoft and Lois Conners; brother, Larry Glaser; children, Dave and Sally Wesselman, Karen and Lewis Marlman, Mark and Becca Wesselman ,and Ken and Julie Wesselman; grandchildren, Shannon, Holly, Matt, Meghan, Katie, Tim, Chris, Joe and Leah; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Callen, Aubrey, Larson, Jaylin, Kamryn, Lucas, Kaydence, Levi, Logan and Oakleigh. Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the care team at Heartland Hospice and to the staff at Love for Life Assisted Living Facility, who all made her last days very peaceful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Susan G. Komen, https://ww5.komen.org/. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020