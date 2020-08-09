1/1
Mary Pete Argyres
Our beloved mom entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4 surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was born in Kalamata, Greece on Tuesday, August 15,1939. She was raised by her widowed mother along with her two brothers. To have a better life and hope for a better future, Mary left Greece at age 16 and sailed on the Queen Frederiki to New York City. She learned the language and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1959. She was working at Atlantic Bank and enrolled in New York City College. Mary sent her graduation picture to her uncle in Greece, who was a friend of her future husband. Pete was enamored by her beauty and began corresponding with her once he came to the US. Mary came to Albuquerque on a Thursday in 1960, she was engaged on Saturday and married on Sunday, September 4,1960. She was the ultimate entertainer and had a love of cooking and baking. Mary probably fed thousands of people in her lifetime. She was very witty and quick with a smart remark - a trait we will all miss. She loved her 3 children and was their biggest cheerleader in all their endeavors. She was even a bigger fan of her four grandchildren, whom she adored. Mary was a warm, welcoming person who never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her love, kindness, generosity, and her fun-loving spirit. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success but our significance. Mary lived a life that mattered. We will miss her forever. We would like to thank her amazing caregivers over the last eight years: Marta, Rose, Stella, and Maria. We also like to thank her amazing hospice team Jessica and Molly, who lovingly cared for Mary. Mary is survived by her children, Ellen (Art), Dean (Sharlene) and Christina, her grandchildren Alexa (Daniel), Pano, John and Chryso as well as her favorite fur-babies Coco and Oliver. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Philoptochos. Mary was a 40-year member committed to Philoptochos Mission of helping those in need. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Private family service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Public Burial immediately following at Fairview Cemetery. Please join us graveside with mask and social distancing. For those who are able to watch, services will be streaming online. Please visit our online guest book for Mary at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
