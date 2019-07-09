Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Church
11401 Indian School Road NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Casaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rita Casaus


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rita Casaus Obituary
Mary Rita Casaus





Mary Rita Casaus, 85, our beloved mother, born on Tuesday, April 24, 1934 passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virginio Casaus of 53 years. She is survived by her seven children, Michael (Terri), Debbie Garcia (Dante), Cathy Paolino (John), Gilbert (Kimberly), Matthew (Anna), William (Debbie), Andrew; and eleven grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be Celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now