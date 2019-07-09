|
Mary Rita Casaus
Mary Rita Casaus, 85, our beloved mother, born on Tuesday, April 24, 1934 passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virginio Casaus of 53 years. She is survived by her seven children, Michael (Terri), Debbie Garcia (Dante), Cathy Paolino (John), Gilbert (Kimberly), Matthew (Anna), William (Debbie), Andrew; and eleven grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be Celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 9, 2019